Country singer Lee Brice to perform at Farm Progress Show

DECATUR — Country music artist Lee Brice will make a special appearance at the Farm Progress Show on Sept. 1 to debut his new song “Farmer.”

Admission to the Farm Progress Show will include entry to the concert. The opening act will be on stage at 5:30 p.m.

Brice’s music became a staple on country radio stations 10 years ago with songs such as “Love Like Crazy” and “A Woman Like You.” He continues to make and perform music, including his latest album, "Hey World."

His latest song will be introduced at the Farm Progress Show to honor those in the agriculture industry, according to Brice.

“‘Farmer’ is all about elevating the farming profession by painting a picture of the hardworking individuals and whole families, even generations of families, who dedicate so much of their time, resources, energy and lives providing for us all,” Brice said in a news release. “The song is a celebration of the tireless and often unacknowledged work that goes into keeping families across America fed.”

The Farm Progress Show runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at Progress City, north of Richland Community College. Tickets for general admission are $20 per day. Agriculture exhibitors will display and demonstrate their products as well as the latest technology in the industry. Entertainment and other vendors will be at the event.

For more information, visit farmprogressshow.com.

