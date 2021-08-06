 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Country singer Lee Brice to perform at Farm Progress Show

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Country music artist Lee Brice will make a special appearance at the Farm Progress Show on Sept. 1 to debut his new song “Farmer.”

Admission to the Farm Progress Show will include entry to the concert. The opening act will be on stage at 5:30 p.m.

Lee Brice

Country music artist Lee Brice will perform at the Farm Progress Show.

Brice’s music became a staple on country radio stations 10 years ago with songs such as “Love Like Crazy” and “A Woman Like You.” He continues to make and perform music, including his latest album, "Hey World."

His latest song will be introduced at the Farm Progress Show to honor those in the agriculture industry, according to Brice.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“‘Farmer’ is all about elevating the farming profession by painting a picture of the hardworking individuals and whole families, even generations of families, who dedicate so much of their time, resources, energy and lives providing for us all,” Brice said in a news release. “The song is a celebration of the tireless and often unacknowledged work that goes into keeping families across America fed.”

Workers prepare for the 2021 Farm Progress Show and begins August 31st in Progress City. 

The Farm Progress Show runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 at Progress City, north of Richland Community College. Tickets for general admission are $20 per day. Agriculture exhibitors will display and demonstrate their products as well as the latest technology in the industry. Entertainment and other vendors will be at the event.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit farmprogressshow.com.

Farm Progress Show through the years

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

“Release Me 2,” Barbra Streisand

“Release Me 2,” Barbra Streisand

Babs is back with a new compilation of rare and previously unreleased songs. Highlights include a duet with Willie Nelson on “I’d Want It to Be You” and, for sure, the rendition of “Rainbow Connection” with Kermit the Frog. Due out Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "The Green Knight"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News