Dancing continues with Greater Decatur Chorale's winter concert

“We will also have a couple of Chorale members who will be dancing with us,” Jagger-Taylor said.

Special guest musicians will be the Emma Taylor Quintet, headed by Jagger-Taylor’s daughter. “She is an amazing musician,” Hesse said.

The group is made up of University of Illinois graduate students. “They are stellar, great musicians,” Hesse said. “They will accompany all of our songs.”

The highlight of the evening is the 70-member Chorale with its dance theme show. Hesse said he was motivated to incorporate dance songs into a future concert. “And it would be a nice way to feature another park district program,” he said.

With so many styles to choose from, he knew the concert was sure to have variety. The show will include songs such as the popular tango number “Hernando's Hideaway,” the 1970’s “YMCA” and “Dancing Queen, and Irving Berlin and the movie “The King and I” medleys.

Hesse has conducted the Chorale at various times during the past 20 years. “This is my fourth year back,” he said about the current Greater Decatur Chorale season. “But nine years total.”

“And the members love him,” Jagger-Taylor said.