Decatur Area Arts Council gets new grand piano
Decatur Area Arts Council gets new grand piano

Coryell_Sandra 1 10.5.17 (copy)

File photo: Decatur Area Arts Council will christen their new piano Thursday. 

 JIM BOWLING PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council will christening a new grand piano at 10 a.m.Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St.

The piano is a gift through a donation by Mary and Bob Lundin. Pianist Michael Scherer will perform songs during the ceremony. Guests are required to wear masks.

For more information, email arts4all@decaturarts.org or call (217) 423-3189.

