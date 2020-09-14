Decatur Area Arts Council gets new grand piano

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Arts Council will christening a new grand piano at 10 a.m.Thursday, Sept. 17, in the Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St.
The piano is a gift through a donation by Mary and Bob Lundin. Pianist Michael Scherer will perform songs during the ceremony. Guests are required to wear masks.
For more information, email arts4all@decaturarts.org or call (217) 423-3189.
