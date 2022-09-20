 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to host the CVB Jamboree

Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau to host the CVB Jamboree

DECATUR — The Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will host the CVB Jamboree from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in downtown Decatur's Central Park.

Admission is free. Food and Pepsi trucks will be available.

Watch now: Fine art meets family fun at Decatur's Arts in Central Park

Children's activities will include games, petting zoo, cookie decorating by SugaFix, caricaturist Dan Wild and balloon animals.

Performances by Rock U and Pizzazz will provide entertainment, along with karaoke for all ages and art vendors. Representatives of the police and fire departments will be present.

For more information, visit the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Facebook page.

The story behind the Decatur Transfer House mural

Decatur's Transfer House is a work of art.

But visitors to the 125-year-old building in Central Park will find it is home to a piece of local art, too — a mural with images representing the city's iconic or memorable features. The mural was designed by artist Shani Goss in partnership with the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Below is the list of mural's images and what they represent, according to the artist and the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hammel noted the images may conjure up different thoughts about how they tie into the community. 

