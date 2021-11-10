Decatur Choral Society’s Opus 24 prepares for fall concert

DECATUR — The Decatur Choral Society’s Opus 24 is ready to warm up their vocal chords after a long break.

“We have missed three concerts since COVID shut us down,” said conductor Milton Scott. “This is our first get-together.”

For their fall concert, “Tapestry of Love,” the Opus 24 choir will offer performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Decatur.

Scott said adding an extra show will hopefully be beneficial for the audience as well as the choir. “I tried to spread the attendance out a little bit,” he said. “And our choir said they would really like to sing our music twice.”

With only one performance for past seasonal shows, the excitement of performing was short-lived.

“You learn it, you sing it once, then you're done,” Scott said.

Limited seating will be available. All of the 33 singers have been vaccinated. Although the audience will be required to wear masks, the choir will not. “We are going to sing well-separated and unmasked,” Scott said.

Recommended for you…

Another new requirement will be the purchase of tickets, which are available at the door only with cash or check.

Because the choir had to cancel so many concerts, they are incorporating a variety of music into their fall concert, including patriotic numbers, such as “Hymn for America” and “Unclouded Day.” Not to leave out Christmas, the choir plans to end their show with “Celebrate the Newborn King.”

Music selections include a variety of new and older pieces, such as “Let the Still Astonish.”

“It’s a gorgeous piece with a cello,” Scott said.

“God Gives the Song” expresses the feelings associated with leaving the pandemic behind, Scott said. The title of the concert, “Tapestry of Love,” is from one of the songs in the show. “I usually name my concerts after one of the pieces,” Scott said.

If You Go WHAT: Decatur Choral Society’s Opus 24 fall concert “Tapestry of Love” WHEN: 2 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 WHERE: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado St., Decatur TICKETS: $10 for adults; $5 for full-time students; available at the door ON THE WEB: www.decaturopus.com

The choir has been prepared for a show since before the pandemic shut down live performances, according to Scott.

“The music the choir had in their folder for 19 months,” he said.

However, the conductor expected them to have the pieces memorized. “Most of them said they had to find it first,” he said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.