Decatur Choral Society’s Opus 24 prepares for fall concert

Scott said adding an extra show will hopefully be beneficial for the audience as well as the choir. “I tried to spread the attendance out a little bit,” he said. “And our choir said they would really like to sing our music twice.”
With only one performance for past seasonal shows, the excitement of performing was short-lived.
“You learn it, you sing it once, then you're done,” Scott said.
Limited seating will be available. All of the 33 singers have been vaccinated. Although the audience will be required to wear masks, the choir will not. “We are going to sing well-separated and unmasked,” Scott said.
Another new requirement will be the purchase of tickets, which are available at the door only with cash or check.
Because the choir had to cancel so many concerts, they are incorporating a variety of music into their fall concert, including patriotic numbers, such as “Hymn for America” and “Unclouded Day.” Not to leave out Christmas, the choir plans to end their show with “Celebrate the Newborn King.”
Music selections include a variety of new and older pieces, such as “Let the Still Astonish.”
“It’s a gorgeous piece with a cello,” Scott said.
“God Gives the Song” expresses the feelings associated with leaving the pandemic behind, Scott said. The title of the concert, “Tapestry of Love,” is from one of the songs in the show. “I usually name my concerts after one of the pieces,” Scott said.
The choir has been prepared for a show since before the pandemic shut down live performances, according to Scott.
“The music the choir had in their folder for 19 months,” he said.
However, the conductor expected them to have the pieces memorized. “Most of them said they had to find it first,” he said.
