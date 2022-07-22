 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur churches hosting free Decatur Jamz concert at Macon County Fairground

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur Jamz, featuring free performances by Rare of Breed, Nicky Gracious, RIP and Choson, will he held Saturday, July 23, at the Macon County Fairground.

Gates open at 4 p.m. for the 6 p.m. concert.

The concert is sponsored by The Cross Church Decatur and New Testament Church of Decatur.

For more information, go to newtestamentdecatur.com

