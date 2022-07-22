Decatur churches hosting free Decatur Jamz concert at Macon County Fairground

DECATUR — Decatur Jamz, featuring free performances by Rare of Breed, Nicky Gracious, RIP and Choson, will he held Saturday, July 23, at the Macon County Fairground.
Gates open at 4 p.m. for the 6 p.m. concert.
The concert is sponsored by The Cross Church Decatur and New Testament Church of Decatur.
For more information, go to newtestamentdecatur.com
Most-nominated artists who have never won a Grammy
Most-nominated artists who have never won a Grammy
#37. Public Enemy
#36. 2Pac
#35. Tamia Hill
#33. En Vogue
#32. Queens of the Stone Age
#31. Khalid
#30. Avril Lavigne
#29. Backstreet Boys
#28. Janelle Monaé
#26. Sia
#25. Alice in Chains
#24. Post Malone
#23. Travis Scott
#22. Nicki Minaj
#21. Wiz Khalifa
#20. Eric Church
#19. Elly Ameling
#18. Vanessa Williams
#17. Connie Smith
#16. R. Carlos Nakai
#14. Keith Jarrett
#13. Busta Rhymes
#12. Diana Ross
#11. Spyro Gyra
#10. Katy Perry
#9. Musiq Soulchild
#8. Toshiko Akiyoshi
#7. Martina McBride
#5. Joe Satriani
#4. Björk
#3. Fred Hersch
#2. Snoop Dogg
#1. Brian McKnight
will be hosting a free concert on Saturday, July 23, gates open at 4 p.m., at the Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westland Ave.
Free parking, food vendors and mobile assistance.
for more information go to www.NewTestamentDecatur.com or call 217-433-3226.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!