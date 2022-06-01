Decatur Municipal Band begins their summer concert series

DECATUR — The Decatur Municipal Band is warming up for the upcoming 165th concert season.

The first show will be Sunday, June 5, at Fairview Park. All scheduled Sunday performances will be at 6 p.m. in the park. No concert is scheduled for June 19. The final Fairview Park show is Aug. 14.

Monday performances will be at 7 p.m. in Central Park, with the first show on June 6 and final show on Aug. 15.

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host three special performances at 7 p.m. June 22 and July 27 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17.

Guest vocalists and instrumentalists, including Zach Garrett, Steve Schepper, Rachel Roettger and Claire Taylor, will highlight various shows. Jayson Albright will return as master of ceremonies.

Last year the band restarted its summer season on the Fourth of July and concluded last week in August.

“We had a fine return and all the players were pleased to be back with rehearsals and performances,” said Jim Culbertson, music director. “All looks good and we are all looking forward to a great musical summer in our community.”

This year marks Culbertson’s 44th year leading the municipal band.

For the 2020 season, the community band provided pre-recorded music for their fans. After their return to the stage last year, they limited their schedule to adjust to the gradual return.

“This summer we are back with a full summer schedule and really glad to be back,” Culbertson said.

The group's Fall Concert, set for 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Tabernacle Baptist Church will end the season.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.