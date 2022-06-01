Decatur Municipal Band begins their summer concert series

DECATUR — The
Decatur Municipal Band is warming up for the upcoming 165th concert season.
The first show will be Sunday, June 5, at Fairview Park. All scheduled Sunday
performances will be at 6 p.m. in the park. No concert is scheduled for June 19. The final Fairview Park show is Aug. 14.
Monday performances will be at 7 p.m. in Central Park, with the first show on June 6 and final show on Aug. 15.
The
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host three special performances at 7 p.m. June 22 and July 27 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
Guest vocalists and instrumentalists, including Zach Garrett, Steve Schepper, Rachel Roettger and Claire Taylor, will highlight various shows. Jayson Albright will return as master of ceremonies.
Last year the band restarted its summer season on the Fourth of July and concluded last week in August.
“We had a fine return and all the players were pleased to be back with rehearsals and performances,” said Jim Culbertson, music director. “All looks good and we are all looking forward to a great musical summer in our community.”
This year marks Culbertson’s 44th year leading the municipal band.
For the 2020 season, the community band provided pre-recorded music for their fans. After their return to the stage last year, they limited their schedule to adjust to the gradual return.
“This summer we are back with a full summer schedule and really glad to be back,” Culbertson said.
The group's Fall Concert, set for 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Tabernacle Baptist Church will end the season.
From the archives: The Decatur Municipal Band
1994: Decatur Municipal Band concert in Central Park.
H&R FILE PHOTO
The Decatur Municipal Band plays a concert in August 2015. The band, one of the nation's oldest, celebrated its 160th year in 2017. It kicks off its summers season of concerts on Monday, June 4.
H&R FILE PHOTO
1945: Decatur Municipal Band approaches the Eldorado entrance to Fairview Park in the Victory Day parade. Forty-thousand people watched the parade, according to estimates. The band is followed by women and men in uniform.
H&R file photo
Listen to the Decatur Municipal Band play on Millikin's quad!
When: 7:00 p.m. Where: Millikin Quad Cost: Free
More information: Visit DecaturIL.Gov/Band/Band.html
Jim Bowling
Rhonda Hutchens plays flute while Michael Morthland plays bassoon during a Decatur Municipal Band rehearsal at the Madden Arts Center.
Jim Bowling
Decatur Municipal Band director Jim Culbertson will begin his 40th season in 2018. The fall concert at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Tuesday closes this season.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
Claire Taylor performs with the Decatur Municipal Band during their season opener concert in Central Park Monday, June 2, 2014.
Herald & Review, Danny Damiani
