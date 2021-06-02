 Skip to main content
Decatur Municipal Band prepares for the 2021 season

municipal (copy)

The Decatur Municipal Band plays 'Yankee Doodle' during 2019 performance.

 Herald & Review file photo
DECATUR — The Decatur Municipal Band is back after the pandemic stopped the musicians from performing last year.

After a year of providing pre-recorded music to their fans for the 2020 season, the band is preparing to meet the crowds in person once again. This year will mark the municipal band’s 164th year.

Watch now: 850 pages. The history of 1 Decatur church.

“The Muni Band lost a year of performing and are now ready to return to the stage,” said Jim Culbertson, Decatur Municipal Band, music director and conductor.

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater reopens for the 2021 season. Let's go behind the scenes. 

For his second year in front of an audience as Master of Ceremonies, Jayson Albright will host the concerts.

The 2021 Decatur Municipal Band Schedule:

6 p.m. July 4, Fairview Park, July 4th Music

7 p.m. July 5, Central Park, July 4th Music

6 p.m. July 11, Fairview Park

7 p.m. July 12, Central Park

6 p.m. July 18, Fairview Park

7 p.m. July 19, Central Park

7 p.m. July 21, The Devon Amphitheater

6 p.m. July 25, Fairview Park

7 p.m. July 26, Central Park

6 p.m. Aug. 1, Fairview Park

7 p.m. Aug. 2, Central Park

6 p.m. Aug. 8, Fairview Park

7 p.m. Aug. 9, Central Park

6 p.m. Aug. 15, Fairview Park

7 p.m. Aug. 16, Central Park

6:30 p.m. Aug. 18. The Devon Amphitheater

6 p.m. Aug. 22, Fairview Park

7 p.m. Aug. 23, Central Park

6 p.m. Aug. 29, Fairview Park

7 p.m. Aug. 30, Central Park

7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Fall Concert, Tabernacle Baptist Church

PHOTOS: Decatur Municipal Band in Central Park

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

