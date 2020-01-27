Decatur native wins Grammy award

During his break from music, Brown said he learned the importance of working hard every day. “I’m going to be able to take that back to music,” he said.

Before he decided to take a hiatus from music, Brown recorded the future Grammy-winning album in 2014. As the years past, he said he had almost forgotten about it. Brown along with the other performers waited for the project to be finished. “I thought maybe it was really bad,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The recording was finally released to the public in 2019. “Fantastic Mr. Fox” was written by Tobias Pickner and recorded by Brown and others with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project.

“That took a long time to get it ready,” Brown said.

The Grammy nomination gave Brown the motivation to return to music professionally. “Now I’m thinking about the future,” he said.

Brown plans to begin training in New Mexico this summer for a performance in Amarillo, Texas.

But the excitement of the Grammys is still with him.