DECATUR — Supper with a Side of Soul, a benefit for the Decatur Park District's special needs choir Heart and Soul, will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur.

Along with music by the choir, guests will be treated with a dinner of mostaccioli, bread sticks, salad and a dessert. A vegetarian option is available. Tickets are $25 per person. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.

A meal-only option is also available for $15. To-go orders can be picked up between 4 and 5 p.m.

To place an order, visit decatur-parks.org or call 217-619-8042 or 217-855-7959.

