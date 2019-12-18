Decatur's own Christmas Revue

Two pieces are original to the show, including “Christmas Time in Soy City.” The public heard the song in a previous “Soy City” Christmas show two years ago. “It was jazzy for that show,” Albright said. “This one is going to have more of a rockabilly take on it.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The singers will perform solos, duets and have a few group numbers.

Although skilled in their craft, some of the performers were unaware of many of the songs. “Boogie Woogie Santa Claus,” “Stay a Longer, Santa” and “Please Come Home for Christmas” are just a few of the lesser-known songs.

Emma Snearly, 32, sings with the popular local band Imagine That. She is also an instructor with Millikin University’s Rock University and First Gig Rock Camp. She was able to get a few members of the school and camp to be a part of the show, but she was reluctant to join the event. “But they said it was for the children,” she said. “Then I said OK.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Decatur Area Arts Council and Rock University.