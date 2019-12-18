Decatur's own Christmas Revue

DECATUR — A musical Christmas card is being given to the community.
“You’ll walk out singing the songs you already knew,” said performer Jayson Albright. “And you’ll be humming the ones you didn’t know.”
The Decatur holiday show “Christmastime in the Soy City: A Rockin’ Musical Revue” will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Decatur Civic Center.
Jerry Johnson has gathered many local talented musicians and performers for the festive production.
“We like to think of it as an old-fashioned TV Christmas special,” he said. “It’s almost all music, but there are little bits and a little shtick that glue things together.”
“It’s about 96 percent music,” Albright said.
The audience is encouraged to bring pairs of new socks to the venue. The donated socks will be given to the Salvation Army. “But they are going to factor into the show,” Albright said. “Since we are performing a song called 'Socks' in the show.”
Pop, rock ‘n’ roll and R&B Christmas songs will be featured throughout the show. “This is just a bunch of people coming together to share a bunch of great Christmas songs,” Albright said. “It’s just us.”
Two pieces are original to the show, including “Christmas Time in Soy City.” The public heard the song in a previous “Soy City” Christmas show two years ago. “It was jazzy for that show,” Albright said. “This one is going to have more of a rockabilly take on it.”
The singers will perform solos, duets and have a few group numbers.
Although skilled in their craft, some of the performers were unaware of many of the songs. “Boogie Woogie Santa Claus,” “Stay a Longer, Santa” and “Please Come Home for Christmas” are just a few of the lesser-known songs.
Emma Snearly, 32, sings with the popular local band Imagine That. She is also an instructor with Millikin University’s Rock University and First Gig Rock Camp. She was able to get a few members of the school and camp to be a part of the show, but she was reluctant to join the event. “But they said it was for the children,” she said. “Then I said OK.”
Proceeds from the event will go to the Decatur Area Arts Council and Rock University.
Snearly was surprised by the energy and excitement during the first practice. “This is actually a big deal,” she said.
The show will bring new and old songs back into the holiday seasons. A self-described Christmas music junkie Johnson wanted the community to feel the same love he has for the festive songs.
“People may not know them,” Johnson said. “But when they hear them, they are really going to enjoy them.”
