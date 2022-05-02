Decatur's 'A Jam to Remember' to benefit Alzheimer's research

DECATUR — Organizing a music festival is not a task Steve Nichols is used to.

As a former WAND-TV employee, he has been in the spotlight. But creating “A Jam to Remember” to honor his mother who died of Alzheimer's, has exposed his nerves as well as his heart.

“I’m a little nervous,” he said. “Excited, I guess.”

"A Jam to Remember" will gather five local bands together to perform from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, May 7, at Sliderz Bar and Grill, 5995 U.S. 36, Decatur. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door.

The bands include Steel on Steel, Highway 615, The Get Down, Solid Gold and, Nichols’ band, Silver Lake. Bands will be rotating between two stages located in the front and back of the venue.

“We all love performing in front of people,” Nichols said. “But they’re not getting a dime for this. They’ll put on a great show.”

Other activities during the evening will include a silent auction featuring local artists and makers, an auction of fishing trips with local guides, 50/50 drawings and more. Special drinks have also been created for the event. “That are purple, which is the Alzheimer’s color,” Nichols said.

Proceeds will go towards scholarships dedicated to Alzheimer’s research and direct patient care. Students at Millikin University and Richland Community College will benefit from the event.

“The goal is to raise $10,000,” Nichols said. “To get a new generation of healthcare workers out there to care for our loved ones. Our Alzheimer’s patients are going to need all of the help they can get.”

Nichols mother lost her battle to the disease on June 10, 2021. “So I have created "A Jam To Remember" to honor her and everyone who has been affected by this horrible disease,” he said. “You’re going to help us honor those who are fighting with or who have lost their fight with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

