Decatur's Devon adds Diamond Rio to its summer lineup

DECATUR — Country music act Diamond Rio and special guest Mo Pitney will perform on Friday, Sept. 24, at Nelson Park's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50% capacity will be allowed into the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Ave., Decatur.

Tickets range in price from $20 to $35.

Diamond Rio has been performing for more than 30 years. Their hits include “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Meet In The Middle,” "One More Day" and “In A Week or Two.”

Throughout their time together, Diamond Rio has sold more than 10 million albums, won a Grammy Award, a Dove Award, six country music awards for Vocal Group of the Year and earned five number one singles, 22 Top 10 singles, three certified Platinum and five gold albums.