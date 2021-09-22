Decatur's Devon Amphitheater hosts Platinum Rock Legends

DECATUR — Platinum Rock Legends bring the radio to life.

“You will leave having fun,” said William Lackey, one of the performers of the rock show.

Platinum Rock Legends perform popular music from the 1980s to today’s current hits. The band will be on stage Saturday, September 25, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

The performers replicate the original artists as closely as possible.

“We try to impersonate as well as we can, but we try to make you laugh the whole time as well,” Lackey said. “Somehow that combination seems to work out for us.”

Platinum Rock Legends performed on the Devon stage during the 2019 season. The show continues to change, according to Lackey, who is also the promoter of the Legends.

“The production just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” he said.

The show is filled with impersonations, from Queen’s Freddie Mercury, Michael Jackson, Prince, rockers Brett Michaels, and 1980s Billy Idol and Van Halen. “We also do a boy band block which is quite popular with the girls,” Lackey said.

Along with the music, the shows have humor, according to Lackey, who performs on stage as Mercury. “As soon as the show starts, I tell people we are having fun up here,” he said. “You might as well have fun with us.”

Six performers and four members of the crew make up the Platinum Rock Legends show. The dancing and physical performance are just as important to the impersonations as the voices. However, the professional musicians provide the important sound.

The show has been performed throughout the country in a variety of venues, from small corner bars to giant arenas. The 2019 performance at the Devon Amphitheater was memorable for Lackey. “It was one of the top venues,” he said. “And the stage was big, just like we needed.”

Platinum Rock Legends shows are enhanced with video productions, including elaborate introductions.

“The stage antics are a little ridiculous,” Lackey said. “They can be a little risque, but we try to tone it down for the shows that might have kids there.”

