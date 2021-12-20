 Skip to main content
Decatur's Devon Amphitheater rolling out 2022 headliners

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has begun announcing several of the acts scheduled for the 2022 summer concert season.

“The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur will be announcing two acts per day, Monday through Friday this week,” the Decatur Park District announced on Monday. “One act will be announced at 8 a.m. and another at noon.”

On Monday, The Devon announced upcoming shows will include Leonid & Friends, the Russian band that performs the hits of the iconic rock band Chicago. Leonid & Friends also appeared at the Devon in 2019 and was scheduled to be there this year, but the show was canceled because of international COVID restrictions.

Platinum Rock Legends The Devon

Platinum Rock Legends will perform again at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in 2022.

The Platinum Rock Legends, a regular at The Devon having performed in 2019 and 2021, will return covering rock and pop hits from the 1980s, 1990s and today. The band was ranked as the fifth highest ticket seller of The Devon’s 2021 season.

The Herald & Review will post each act on the H&R website.

Dates for each performance will be announced later. Single show tickets will not be available until early 2022; however, lawn and pit season tickets and gift cards are now on sale. For more information, visit The Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

According to Mike Wilcott, general manager of The Devon, the current list of acts is just the beginning of future announcements.

Leonid The Devon

Leonid & Friends will be part of the 2022 Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater lineup.

“This is only about a third of the acts we have planned,” he said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

