Decatur's Devon Amphitheater wraps up week of headliner announcements

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s final announcement for the week are two acts well known in their genre.

TobyMac has been topping the Christian music charts for more than a decade as a solo artist. He was also one-third of DCTalk in the 1990s.

TobyMac has been the headlining act for several Winter Jam Tours, and collected nine No. 1 singles. “I Just Need You,” “Me Without You,” and “Love Broke Thru,” are just a few of his hits.

Tracy Lawrence has been a recording and touring country music artist for 30 years with a total of nine No. 1 singles and many other Top 10 hits with songs such as “Time Marches On,” “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” “Texas Tornado,” and “Alibis.”

Other shows added earlier this week to the Devon Amphitheater list of concerts include Leonid & Friends, the Platinum Rock Legends, The Guess Who, The Jersey Tenors, Hairball, the Pork Tornadoes, Pop 2000, and Tommy DeCarlo.

Dates for each performance will be announced later. Single-show tickets will not be available until early 2022; however, lawn and pit season tickets and gift cards are now on sale. For more information, visit The Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

According to Mike Wilcott, general manager of The Devon, the current list of acts is just the beginning of future announcements.

“This is only about a third of the acts we have planned,” he said.

