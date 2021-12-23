Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds Pop 2000 to their summer schedule

DECATUR — Pop 2000 has been on tour for more than five years,reviving the boy bands of the 1990s and early 2000s.

They will make a stop at Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater this summer.

Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC, the show includes performances from O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera and BB Mak, as well as Kirkpatrick.

Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced later.

For more information, visit the Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.