 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds Pop 2000 to their summer schedule

  • 0
Pop 2000

Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC hosts Pop 2000, which will perform in 2022 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

DECATUR — Pop 2000 has been on tour for more than five years,reviving the boy bands of the 1990s and early 2000s.

They will make a stop at Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater this summer.

Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC, the show includes performances from O-Town, LFO, Ryan Cabrera and BB Mak, as well as Kirkpatrick.

Hairball scheduled for Decatur's Devon Amphitheater

Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced later.

For more information, visit the Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

HBO reveals first look at ‘Westworld’ season 4

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News