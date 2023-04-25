The grant is part of a $22.5 million investment for nearly 90 local tourism festivals and attractions across Illinois.
“We are excited to expand on the overwhelming success of the Devon G. Buffet Amphitheater by adding additional amenities for our patrons,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District.
According to Gerhard, the amphitheater will be adding restrooms and concession space to help alleviate long lines and ease the congestion.
“We plan to see more this summer,” said Devon Amphitheater Manager Mike Wilcott. “The Devon continues to grow every year, and we want to bring the best customer experience, and that’s where this extension comes in.”
The Illinois Tourism Attractions and Festivals grants provide funding to localities, organizations, and businesses for tourism-related improvements, events and activities.
Work at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will begin following the 2023 season.
