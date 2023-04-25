DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater has been selected to receive funding for future projects.

The amphitheater, located in Nelson Park, will receive a $500,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity's Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant Program.

The grant is part of a $22.5 million investment for nearly 90 local tourism festivals and attractions across Illinois.

“We are excited to expand on the overwhelming success of the Devon G. Buffet Amphitheater by adding additional amenities for our patrons,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District.

According to Gerhard, the amphitheater will be adding restrooms and concession space to help alleviate long lines and ease the congestion.

"This will drastically improve the overall guest experience and make each visit to the Devon more enjoyable,” he said.

The Devon can currently accommodate up to 3,400 guests at each of the approximately 50 concerts scheduled during the summer season. More than 65,000 guests visited during the 2022 season.

“We plan to see more this summer,” said Devon Amphitheater Manager Mike Wilcott. “The Devon continues to grow every year, and we want to bring the best customer experience, and that’s where this extension comes in.”

The Illinois Tourism Attractions and Festivals grants provide funding to localities, organizations, and businesses for tourism-related improvements, events and activities.

Work at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will begin following the 2023 season.

PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater