Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater's summer line-up taking shape

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is expecting the summer concert season for the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will be its biggest yet.

“We’ve been great the first few years, which have all been growing years for us,” said Amphitheater Manager Mike Wilcott. “We’re hard at work on the 2023 schedule.”

The lineup of acts and programs has expanded each year, according to Wilcott. “We’ve had more visitors, sold more tickets,” he said. “But now we’re looking to grow even bigger in our fourth year.”

Bands already announced for the 2023 concert season include country rock band Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, rockers Night Ranger, country artist Jo Dee Messina, and Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval as well as cover bands Killer Queen (a tribute to Queen) and Rumours (a tribute to Fleetwood Mac). “Get the Led Out was here last year,” Wilcott said. “They’re the world’s number one Led Zeppelin show.”

The 2022 canceled show featuring Kansas has been rescheduled for May 13. The opening act has yet to be announced.

Devon 2023 season To view updates on the summer concerts at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, visit the venue’s website or Facebook page.

Although the talk has already started about which shows are the favorites, tickets are not yet available. Wilcott expects various show tickets will be on sale at the beginning of the year. “Probably the first quarter of 2023,” he said.

To help music lovers with the upcoming holiday gifts, digital gift cards will be available for Devon tickets. They will be available on the venue’s website. “But they are just for concert tickets,” Wilcott said.

According to Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard, the gift certificates are a new offering for the Devon fans. “It took us a little bit to figure out how to do that with our ticketing system,” he said. “But now we have gift certificates available.”

The excitement of show announcements will continue well past the holiday season while the park administration continues to communicate with artists to coordinate dates.

“We hopefully have a lot more exciting shows to announce very soon,” Wilcott said.

“But everything we do at the park district is fun,” Gerhard said.

PHOTOS: Moonlight Yoga at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Moonlight Yoga 6 8.13.19.JPG Moonlight yoga Moonlight Yoga 4 8.13.19.JPG Moonlight Yoga 3 8.13.19.JPG Moonlight Yoga 2 8.13.19.JPG Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater