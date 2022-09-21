Decatur's Devon on Tap set for Oct. 8

Sponsored by the Decatur Area Arts Council and Decatur Parks Foundation, the event will feature craft beer and music from Bad Medicine and 8 UP.

Samples of breweries from all over the area will be available along with food trucks, yard games, and entertainment from local bands off the stage facing Lake Decatur.

Admission for adults age 21 and older will be $35 plus fees, which includes admission, souvenir tasting glass, and eight tasting tickets. Designated Driver admission is $10 plus fees.

VIP pass of $75 plus fees will include early entry, tasting tickets, souvenir tasting glass, access to VIP Area with exclusive beers and snacks, reserved parking space.

Tickets are available through the Decatur Area Arts Council website or call 217-423-3189.