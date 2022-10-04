 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur's first Blue Jean Ball to be held Oct. 13

DECATUR — The first Blue Jean Ball will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur.

The free event is sponsored by God’s Shelter of Love.

The event will offer a free barbecue dinner from Bobbie Lane’s BBQ, live and silent auction items and line dancing. Auction items include a condo rental in Naples, Fla., a handcrafted farmhouse table, and a barn wood American flag.

The fundraiser will support the organization’s shelters for women and children in Decatur. To RSVP or to make a donation, visit GodsShelterofLove.org/blue-jean-ball or call (217) 422-2790 on or before Oct. 5.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

