Decatur's first Blue Jean Ball to be held Oct. 13

The event will offer a free barbecue dinner from Bobbie Lane’s BBQ, live and silent auction items and line dancing. Auction items include a condo rental in Naples, Fla., a handcrafted farmhouse table, and a barn wood American flag.
The fundraiser will support the organization’s shelters for women and children in Decatur. To RSVP or to make a donation, visit GodsShelterofLove.org/blue-jean-ball or call (217) 422-2790 on or before Oct. 5.
President Ronald Reagan visited Decatur a few times including in October of 1955 as part of a tour of Midwestern cities having General Electric plants and in August 1984 when he visited ADM and Millikin University.
Apart from stars Matt Damon, Scott Bakula and Melanie Lynskey, a number of actors in “The Informant!” spent a weekend or a few days in Decatur. Most significant now would be comedian Patton Oswalt and television legend Tom Smothers. Smothers had, years earlier, performed at Millikin’s Kirkland Fine Arts Center with his brother Dick Smothers.
Decatur was the first home in Illinois of President Lincoln and was the location of a political speech about the important of Sangamon River navigation. Lincoln also made frequent stop sin Decatur when working at as a lawyer on the 8th Judicial Circuit. in 1860 Lincoln received his first endorsement for President of the United Sates as "The Railsplitter Candidate" at the Illinois Republican State Convention that was held in Decatur.
File photo, Aug. 21, 1984: Sen. Charles Percy, left; President Ronald Reagan, ADM board Chairman Dwayne Andreas at ADM hydroponics facility.
Actors in 'The Informant!'
H&R file photo
Eva Longoria
Walter Bieri/Keystone via AP
Actress Eva Longoria visited Decatur in 2012 as a guest of Howard Buffett.
Abraham Lincoln
Herald & Review archives
