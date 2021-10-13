 Skip to main content
Decatur's Got Talent show set for Saturday

DECATUR — Decatur's Got Talent performers were announced this week, with the top 20 to be on stage beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

Acts will range in talent, including singers, instrumentalists and dancers.

Tickets for the show are $5 and can be purchased through www.gtchurch.com/decatursgottalent.

Proceeds will go toward the Young Leaders In Action program.

The winner will collect a $5,000 grand prize, with second place taking home $1,500 and third place $500. The performer to collect the most votes from the online poll will win $500 for the Fan Favorite Award.

