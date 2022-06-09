Decatur's Juneteenth celebration planned at the Devon Amphitheater

The family-friendly event will begin with a community picnic catered by Vinnie's Barbee Q. The first 200 attendees will eat for free.
Reservations are being accepted for local vendors to display their products. Musical groups and soloists can apply to compete for cash prizes. A youth poem writing contest will also be featured with the theme of what Juneteenth means to the young writer.
The entertainment lineup consists of Smooth Times Band, Dynamic Threat Dance Team, Decatur Show Choir Complex, Battle of the Choir Music Competitors, and area youth poem winners.