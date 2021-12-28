Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater set to ring in the New Year

DECATUR — On New Year’s Eve, many people are looking towards the future, but at the Lincoln Square Theater’s holiday party, they are reminiscing with the past.

The venue’s New Year’s Eve Bash will feature the bands Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets with opening band West End Boogie Project. The doors open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. A champagne toast will be at midnight.

“We love playing Decatur,” said Captain Rat’s bass player Mark Rubel. “And we love New Year’s Eve shows, but we celebrate just about anything.”

Captain Rat has performed in Central Illinois in the past with their renditions of classic songs from the 1960s and 1970s. “We have just one function and that is to make people as happy as possible,” Rubel said. “We do that by having as much fun ourselves as we can possibly manage.”

The band has been performing for 41 years. “And it’s just as fun as it’s always been,” Rubel said. “We jump around and engage each other.”

Captain Rat’s music encourages dancing, which is ideal for a New Year’s Eve show and the Lincoln Square Theater large dance floor.

Rubel teaches at the Blackbird Academy, a recording studio in Nashville, Tennessee. A Champaign native, he taught music business and recording at Millikin University and Eastern Illinois University.

Originating in Central Illinois, Captain Rat has been performing since 1980. “We said we’d keep doing it as long as it’s fun,” Rubel said. “It’s been 41 years and we’re still playing.”

The West End Boogie Project will open the New Year’s Eve show. The local band was formed in November 2010. “The band originated on the west end of Decatur,” said lead singer and guitarist Joe May.

With music from the 1960s and early 1970s, the West End Boogie Project show will highlight some of the favorites of the time including the Beatles, Beach Boys and Grass Roots.

The band has been busy performing shows throughout Central Illinois. However, an invitation to the newly renovated Lincoln Square Theater is exciting, according to May. “We were pretty thrilled,” he said. “It just worked out.”

Along with the popular music, West End Boogie Project brings a bit of energy to their shows. “Just a little silliness,” May said. “But not as crazy as Captain Rat can be.”

If You Go WHAT: New Year’s Eve Bash WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 WHERE: Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur TICKETS: $10-$25 CONTACT: lincolnsquaretheater.com or call 217-454-4583, 217-433-7508 or 217-201-2610

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

