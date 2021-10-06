 Skip to main content
Decatur's Oakwood Block Party planned for Saturday

DECATUR — The Oakwood Block Party 2021 will be from 5 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, October 9, at S. Oakwood Ave., between W. Wood and W. Main Streets, Decatur.

Music will be performed throughout the evening. Local bands include Kapital Sound, Sunshine Daydream, Positively 4th Street, Harlem Hayfield, and the Millikin Rock University All Stars. Food, beer and dancing will also be part of the free event.

After-parties are planned at Donnie's Homespun Pizza and Lock Stock & Barrel.

For more information, visit the Oakwood Block Party Facebook page.

