Decatur's Opus 24 will say goodbye to one of their own

DECATUR — Milt Scott, 76, has conducted the Central Illinois choir Opus 24 for 30 years, but not any more.

Scott will be retiring from the podium after their next performance.

“I love the group and the people,” he said. “I would just like to do some other things that aren’t in with conducting a choir.”

The Opus 24 choir will bring their Spring Concert to the stage for two performances on Sunday, May 15, at Decatur’s Central Christian Church.

Scott’s responsibilities included organization, communication, and planning. “I’m ready to let that go,” he said.

The spring concert will feature a few of Scott’s favorite pieces, including 12 new and older choral songs. Folk and classical numbers, such as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “How Can I Keep from Singing, will round out the shows. Guest musicians will include accompanists Anita Gifford and returning accompanist Beth Creighton, string musicians Kamen Pekov and Susan Phillips, and saxophone and piccolo player Claire Taylor.

The music will also include celebratory songs in honor of Opus 24’s anniversary. “There will be songs about peace and joy,” Scott said.

In 1991, the Opus 24 founding members began discussing their hopes for a musical ensemble.

Kathi McClugage and the other founding members Louise Kidd, Jim Collins and the late Norman Stewart, had extensive musical backgrounds. “We felt there was a void in the arts community in Decatur and the surrounding area at that time,” McClugage said.

According to the founding member, the few community choirs available at that time were the Greater Decatur Chorale, a handful of barbershop groups and church choirs. “Having sung in college choirs, a lot of us had the musical training to back it up,” McClugage said. “We decided to do something about it.”

The name "Opus 24" was selected because of the musical connotation, Opus, and the ideal minimum number of 24 singers needed for a full, rich sound, according to the group. “The name remained a recognizable constant through the years as the group continued to grow in size,” McClugage said.

The four founding members had connections in the community to create a strong choir. The first year was the only year in which auditions were not required. The first concert was in February in 1992. Opus 24 has grown through the years with as many as 45 members. The group, now at 36 members, includes a majority of members with music degrees or extensive musical backgrounds. They range in age from their 20s to the 60s.

The pandemic hit affecting all live performances. Their first concert back on stage was in the Fall of 2021. Two concerts were planned to encourage social distancing. Sunday’s concert will again have two performances.

Scott was the second conductor for Opus 24.”But I’ve actually been the only conductor for concerts,” he said.

Collins volunteered to be the first conductor. Within two months of the first rehearsals in 1991, Collins accepted a job offer in Chicago. Scott was a bass in Opus 24 and taught choral music at Eisenhower High School and other choirs. “He’s been stuck with us ever since,” McClugage said.

Shortly after Scott announced his retirement, applications began flooding in for his replacement, McClugage said. “Every single person on paper looked equally qualified,” she said. “But we put them through the audition process.”

The next Opus 24 conductor will be announced during the spring concert, she said. “We are equally excited about his replacement,” McClugage said about Scott’s departure. “But this celebration is for Milt.”

