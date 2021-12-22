Devon Amphitheater adds 2 cover bands to series

DECATUR — On Wednesday, the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announced two more shows for their upcoming concert series.

Hairball has performed arena rock style music for more than 20 years. The band was part of the 2021 Devon Amphitheater lineup and will return again for the upcoming season.

Reminiscent of the theatrics of the 1970s and 1980s bands, complete with costumes, pyros and the music, Hairball performs songs from high-energy bands such as Kiss, Motley Crue, Van Halen, Def Leppard, Poison, and Judas Priest.

The Pork Tornadoes may be Iowa's favorite party band, but they will cross the state line to perform on the Devon stage this summer.

Their performances cover a wide range of popular hits from Chris Stapleton, Beyoncé, Phil Collins, Blink-182, Cyndi Lauper, Kings of Leon, Tom Petty and Lizzo.

The additions to the Devon Amphitheater list of shows include Leonid & Friends, the Platinum Rock Legends, The Guess Who, and The Jersey Tenors.

Dates for performances and ticket sales will be announced later.

For more information, visit the Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

