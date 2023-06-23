DECATUR — Everclear is ready to put on a rock show, no matter the age of the rockers.

“I still move around a lot more than most guys my age,” said guitarist and lead singer Art Alexakis. “It’s going to be fun.”

The 1990s band Everclear will be on stage June 30 at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park. Special guests include Lit and Unchained.

The band made the charts with songs such as “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine” and “AM Radio.”

Originating in Portland, Oregon, Everclear will be celebrating their 30th year as a band. And they continue to grow their fan base.

“There are kids in their late teens and early- to mid-20s, about 20% and growing, that know all of our songs,” Alexakis said. “Some of these weren’t even born when these songs were released.”

Alexakis, like many musicians from the 1990s, grew up in the 1970s listening to rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Cheap Trick.

“Then we lived through punk and new wave and hip-hop and early alternative,” he said. “They were pushing the envelope.”

Everclear’s music is connected with other genres, and the audience shows it.

“You are going to hear all of the hits, a lot of fan favorites, maybe a new song here, a cover there,” Alexakis said. “For the most part, you’re going to hear bread-and-butter Everclear.”

Although Alexakis, 61, continues to tour, and enjoys his time on stage, the past few years have had their struggles. Back surgery from a few years ago hinders his movements, but hasn’t stopped his performances. In 2016, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“It’s something that I was given,” he said. “It makes me feel like I’m 10 years older than I am at times.”

Alexakis also suffered through COVID, landing him in a hospital for three weeks.

“I was in bed for another month after that,” he said.

Everclear tickets For more information on available tickets for the June 30 Everclear show, visit the devonamphitheater.com.

With physical therapy and the proper medication, Alexakis continues to live life.

“Don’t worry about me, I’m doing all right. My life is a huge blessing,” he said.

Alexakis credits his family, sobriety and community for giving him strength to challenge through.

“And I get to play rock ‘n’ roll for a living,” he said. “It’s a pretty good job.”

