“You are going to hear all of the hits, a lot of fan favorites, maybe a new song here, a cover there,” Alexakis said. “For the most part, you’re going to hear bread-and-butter Everclear.”
Although Alexakis, 61, continues to tour, and enjoys his time on stage, the past few years have had their struggles. Back surgery from a few years ago hinders his movements, but hasn’t stopped his performances. In 2016, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
“It’s something that I was given,” he said. “It makes me feel like I’m 10 years older than I am at times.”
Alexakis also suffered through COVID, landing him in a hospital for three weeks.
“I was in bed for another month after that,” he said.
With physical therapy and the proper medication, Alexakis continues to live life.
“Don’t worry about me, I’m doing all right. My life is a huge blessing,” he said.
Alexakis credits his family, sobriety and community for giving him strength to challenge through.
“And I get to play rock ‘n’ roll for a living,” he said. “It’s a pretty good job.”
