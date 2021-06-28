 Skip to main content
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds to concert lineup

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater reopens for the 2021 season. Let's go behind the scenes. 

DECATUR — Country artist Justin Moore is coming to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Tickets for the Sept. 3 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2.

The show is not included in the 2021 Devon season ticket package. Season ticket holders can reserve their season tickets at additional cost by contacting Mike Wilcott at mwilcott@decparks.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday June 30.

Tickets range in prices from $65 to $40 and can be purchased at the Devon’s website

Moore released his sixth studio album, "Straight Outta The Country," in April. It is a follow up to his highly successful "Late Nights And Longnecks,"  which features the chart-topping songs “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and “Why We Drink.”

They added to his list of No. 1 songs that also includes “Point at You,” “Lettin’ The Night Roll,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Till My Last Day.”

The show is presented by Grandstand Concerts. 

