Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater adds to concert lineup

Tickets for the Sept. 3 show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2.
The show is not included in the 2021 Devon season ticket package. Season ticket holders can reserve their season tickets at additional cost by contacting Mike Wilcott at mwilcott@decparks.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday June 30.
Tickets range in prices from $65 to $40 and can be purchased at the Devon’s website.
Moore released his sixth studio album, "Straight Outta The Country," in April. It is a follow up to his highly successful "Late Nights And Longnecks," which features the chart-topping songs “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and “Why We Drink.”
“Whenever the federal government takes recognition of something this important is a monumental time in history,” Marv Dampeer said. “This is an opportunity to get a history lesson. You can’t change people’s minds until you help them be aware.”
Australian rapper Masked Wolf's recent Top 10 hit has been hanging around since 2019 but got a recent bump from TikTok, as its opening — which goes silent before Wolf's first line and a hard-hitting beat drop — make it perfect for the video platform. It's the rare song that peaks at the very beginning, which makes it ideal to cross-fade into mixes; you don't need to hear the whole thing to get the full effect.