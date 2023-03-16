DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will begin selling lawn season packets on Friday, March 17.

All Terrace and Reserved seats will be renewed by the previous recipient, “or purchased from the next person on the waiting list,” said Katie Myers, Decatur Park District’s director of marketing and communications. “Single show tickets will begin to go on sale Monday, March 20.”

The season packet lists all of the acts included in the season ticket for $365.

Another opportunity for multiple shows is the Pick-Your-Pack season ticket. Concert-goers will have the opportunity to choose three or four acts from four separate tiers. The cost is $210 for the lawn area.

Each season packet will include a processing fee.

Further information, including giveaways, promotions and ticket pre-sale codes, will be available on the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Facebook or devonamphitheater.com.

According to the Devon management, most of the lineup of concert acts has been finalized. However, they will continue to add opening acts, “and maybe one or two big names, but we have pretty much filled the calendar from late May through September,” the venue posted on its Facebook page. “It is an exhaustive process to put it all together, but worth it to see smiling people leave after each show.”

