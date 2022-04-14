 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diamond Rio to headline Moultrie-Douglas County Fair

Diamond Rio

Country music act Diamond Rio.

ARTHUR — Grammy Award-winning country group Diamond Rio will headline the Moultrie-Douglas County Fair this summer.

Diamond Rio will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The opening act will be local band Feudin’ Hillbillys.

The fair funs July 5 through 9 in Arthur.

Advanced tickets for the concert are $20 and available at moultriedouglascountyfair.com.

Diamond Rio hits include "Meet in the Middle," "How Your Love Makes Me Feel," "Beautiful Mess," "One More Day" and "Walkin' Away."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

