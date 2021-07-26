Disney characters come to life at the Devon

DECATUR — Some of the popular Disney characters have formed a rock band.

The Little Mermen will be on stage performing some of Disney’s favorite songs on Friday, July 30, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

“It’s like this rock show environment,” said bandleader Alexis Babini. “It’s where the Disney world and the rock world collide.”

Babini began performing Disney classics in 2014 with a small group of musicians, expanding the act and the show as the years passed.

When they began performing, Babini wasn’t sure how to market the performance, a dilemma he still faces. “It depends on the town and the venue we’re playing,” he said. “But I just want to play for anyone who will have us.”

The Mermen have played for late-night crowds or a mid-afternoon audience. “We try to make each show its own,” Babini said. “It’s for all ages. So we check all the boxes.”

The band will be bringing a family friendly show to the Devon appealing to all ages, the band leader said.

“It's a high energy, stadium rock-type vibe,” Babini said. “But also with your favorite princesses and favorite sing-alongs.”

The song list dates to the beginning of Disney entertainment and continues to the modern soon-to-be classics. Songs from popular animated movies and shows, such as “Hercules,” “Moana,” and the Disney shows from the 1950s will be performed on stage.

“Obviously, we’re the Little Mermen, so we’ll do songs from 'The Little Mermaid',” Babini said. “We’ve slowly built our magical list of all the hits.”

The band doesn’t just incorporate music into their performances. Bubbles and balloons are also part of the act. Multi-media productions and costumes are important as well.

Although the band, made up of mostly men, is called the “Little Mermen,” women are also part of the show. Two princesses, Emily Afton and Chelsea Zeno have also performed on Broadway productions, have performed in this year’s tour.

“I wanted to change the name to the Little Mermaids, but that name was already taken,” Babini said.

