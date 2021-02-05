Disney tribute band to perform at The Devon Amphitheater in Decatur

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announced the Disney cover band The Little Mermen will perform Friday, July 30, at the Nelson Park venue.

Disney hits in the show will include various pieces from popular musicals such as "The Jungle Book" to "The Lion King," and "Frozen" performed by musicians and Disney princesses. A meet-and-greet photo session will occur during the show.

The Little Mermen was founded by singer-songwriter Alexis Babini to bring the music to a generation that grew up on Disney.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $10 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10, at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50% capacity will be allowed into the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 E. Riverside Ave., Decatur.