Everclear, Puddle of Mudd to play Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR —
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announced two more popular acts have been scheduled for the summer season. Puddle of Mudd and Everclear will be part of the Nelson Park outdoor venue's lineup.
Tickets for the shows will be on sale at a later date and announced soon at
devonamphitheater.com. Both shows will be included in the 2023 Devon's season ticket package, which will be available in a few weeks. Everclear with special guests Lit and Unchained will be in Decatur on June 30.
Everclear's hits include “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” and "Wonderful." Tickets range in price from $25 to $43 with a processing fee.
Puddle of Mudd, with special guest Saliva, will be on stage July 15. Puddle of Mudd had thee popular hits “Blurry,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”
Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 with a processing fee.
PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Seasonal supervisor Tim Reimer spreads mulch in landscaping at the entrance of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Brett Stock prepares to post a banner in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott shows one of his favorite views of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Reserved seating is pictured in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Jill Davis, left, presents Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott with the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" Most Litter Free award on Monday. The performance space in Nelson Park opened in the spring and is being recognized for its impact on the community.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater stage is filled during a yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt. The next one is planned Sept. 16.
CLAY JACKSON PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Rain didn't stop a large crowd from the moonlight yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. The next date is Sept 16th, Hosted by Arts at Decatur Park District and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!