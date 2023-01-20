 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEVON LAKESHORE AMPHITHEATER

Everclear, Puddle of Mudd to play Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announced two more popular acts have been scheduled for the summer season.

Puddle of Mudd and Everclear will be part of the Nelson Park outdoor venue's lineup.

Tickets for the shows will be on sale at a later date and announced soon at devonamphitheater.com. Both shows will be included in the 2023 Devon's season ticket package, which will be available in a few weeks.

Everclear with special guests Lit and Unchained will be in Decatur on June 30.

Everclear's hits include “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” and "Wonderful." Tickets range in price from $25 to $43 with a processing fee.

Greater Decatur Chorale keeps love together in winter concert

Puddle of Mudd, with special guest Saliva, will be on stage July 15. Puddle of Mudd had thee popular hits “Blurry,” “Drift and Die,” and “Control.”

Ticket prices range from $20 to $35 with a processing fee.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

