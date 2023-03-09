DECATUR — The Fabulous Motown Revue's "A Night of Peace, Love & Music" concert will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur.
The free concert will feature the classic music of Motown artists, including rhythm and blues, disco and pop. Tickets are available through eventbrite.com.
Music as well as dancing will be part of the show featuring a full band.
The show is sponsored by Youth With A Positive Direction.
For more information, visit lincolnsquaretheater.com or call 217-454-4583.
