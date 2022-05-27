 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Saturday concert for retiring Millikin University choral directors

DECATUR — Millikin University choral directors Brad and Beth Holmes are retiring after more than 30 years with the university.

A free tribute concert with Millikin alumni choir members and guest conductors will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur.

For a $25 registration fee, alumni will be able to participate in celebratory meals with the retiring couple earlier in day.

For more information, visit millikin.edu/holmes-tribute.

