Free Saturday concert for retiring Millikin University choral directors

DECATUR — Millikin University choral directors Brad and Beth Holmes are retiring after more than 30 years with the university.
A free tribute concert with Millikin alumni choir members and guest conductors will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., Decatur.
For a $25 registration fee, alumni will be able to participate in celebratory meals with the retiring couple earlier in day.
For more information, visit millikin.edu/holmes-tribute.
PHOTOS: 9 photos of the Millikin University Vespers program through the years 🎶
