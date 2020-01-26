From the Beastie Boys to Michelle Obama, here’s your Grammys audiobook playlist

“Accept that something is wrong with you — it’s a good start,” Waters says in his self-read audiobook. “Something has always been wrong with me too. If you let me be your garbage guru, I’ll teach you how to succeed in insanity and take control of your low self-esteem.” In playful moments such as these, Waters’ voice in your head sounds like the bent guidance of a cult leader — which, in a sense, he happily is. (Macmillan Audio, 10 hours and 2 minutes)

‘Sekou Andrews & The String Theory,’ Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Born in Berkeley, Sekou Andrews is a poetry slam veteran who specializes in what he calls “poetic voice” — an uplifting combination of inspirational speaking with verse.

Those two skills can be heard on this recording, which finds Andrews hurtling through crescendo after crescendo as he calls out hopeful messages such as “Our bodies are instruments that harness good vibes, our cells keep our score, or music is alive” over the steady drive of a backing orchestra.