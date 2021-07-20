Gin Blossoms to perform at the Devon Amphitheater Saturday

DECATUR — Many musicians and performers are ready to perform on stage again after a year off.

“It’s a cool way to make a living,” said Gin Blossoms’ guitarist Robin Wilson.

After last year’s show was cancelled due to the pandemic, 1990s rock band the Gin Blossoms will finally make their debut performance on the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater stage on Saturday, July 24. The band's first performance in Decatur was during the 2004 Decatur Celebration.

The special guests for Saturday's show will be the alternative rock band Blessid Union of Souls, who played Decatur Celebration in 2001. Both acts also played Decatur's Block's Brewery in the mid-2000s.

The Gin Blossoms fared well during the quarantine, according to Wilson. “Nobody got sick,” he said. “It was a weird, depressing experience, but I made the most of it. There were aspects of it that I enjoyed.”

Wilson spent time in his home recording studio creating livestream concerts and performing shows for his neighbors while sitting in his Long Island, New York, front yard. Some of the videos can be seen on the Gin Blossoms YouTube channel.

“There were things about the break that I enjoyed quite a bit,” Wilson said. “But I’m very happy to be back at work doing rock shows with my bandmates.”

About 25 years ago, the Gin Blossoms made a name for themselves with songs such as “Hey Jealousy,” “Found Out About You,” and “Till I Hear it from You.”

Wilson and the band will bring the classic songs and sound to the Decatur show. “You are going to hear a veteran rock group performing hit songs with some measure of confidence and enthusiasm,” he said. “We’re just a basic rock band. We’re just going to get up there and play well.”

The Gin Blossoms have stuck to what works for them playing their blended style of rock, folk and country. “We don’t really overthink things,” Wilson said. “We haven’t been so prolific that we’ve decided ‘let’s make a metal record’ or ‘let’s change it up and make a disco record'.”

The five-member band that originated from Tempe, Arizona, does what comes naturally. “And try to turn in decent songs,” Wilson said.

The music was able to reach a new audience. Before the pandemic, Wilson had not been able to get to know his neighbors, because he was working in the recording studio or on stage performing. “The pandemic was the first time in my entire adult life that I was home for more than a couple of weeks in a row,” he said.

He heard positive comments from the neighbors, who didn’t know his band. “They say, ‘Oh, a rock band, stick with it,’ or ‘you are going to do great’,” Wilson said.

Eventually the neighbors learned about the Gin Blossoms and their music.

“Then the neighbors said, ‘Oh, I guess he’s legit’,” Wilson said. “If you’ve been to CVS or Home Depot, then you’ve probably heard us.”

PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.