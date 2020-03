Gin Blossoms to play Decatur's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

DECATUR — The Gin Blossoms will play the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 25, it was announced Friday.

The Tempe, Arizona, rock band had hits like "Hey Jealousy,” “Allison Road,” "Til I Hear It from You," "Follow You Down" and “Found Out About You.” The band performed at Decatur Celebration in 2004.

Tickets go on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, online at devonamphitheater.com, by calling (217) 422-5911 or visting in person at 620 E. Riverside Ave., Decatur.

Prices are $129 for VIP meet-and-greet package; $40 for pit or reserved seating; $32 for terrace seating; and $25 for lawn seating. Taxes and fees will be added to each ticket price.

The Devon opened in May 2019 and is operated by the Decatur Park District.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

