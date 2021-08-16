Ginuwine set to perform at the Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR — Contemporary soul artist Ginuwine has been performing for more than 25 years. Although he still wants to surprise his audience, he knows what the fans like, and he likes it too.

“I love to perform and entertain, so the stage is like my home,” he said. “You will definitely see some dancing. I aim to give my all, and once I hit the stage, the world is mine.”

The R&B artist will be performing on Saturday, August 21, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park in Decatur.

Ginuwine made his mark with songs such as “Pony,” “So Anxious” and “Same Ol G” in the 1990s. His energy is still apparent when he takes to the stage to perform the classics.

“I want to take you on a journey of my experiences, career, mood, thoughts and voice. The songs in the show will do just that,” he said. “We have all experienced and learned so much in life, and the music that I wrote speaks a lot for me.”

Special guests for Saturday’s show will include hip hop artist Mya and rapper Chingy. Mya, known for her hits “It’s All About Me” and “Movin On” as well as her collaboration with the remake of “Lady Marmalade,” has often performed with Ginuwine.

“Mya is an amazing artist and performer,” he said. “She always has a phenomenal connection and performance for the audience.”

According to Ginuwine, his shows with Chingy have been fun for all. “It has always been good times and great shows,” he said.

The pandemic was a challenge for Ginuwine after his shows were canceled. He said he took advantage of the spare time. “I had to find ways to get through, missing the stage,” he said.

After working on projects around the house and also new music in his home studio, he said he built his own stage to perform on at his house. “It is almost complete,” he said.

Now that he is back on stage in front of audiences, Ginuwine’s plans include the opportunities to keep doing what he loves, performing. The break provided a new energy, a new mood and a new opportunity to take things to another level, he said.

“The pandemic has sparked a new wave of creativity,” he said. “Although it has introduced a lot of new innovative changes for the entertainment and music industry, I am entirely on board. New shows, new music, new projects, are all in the works.”

PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.