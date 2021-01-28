Ginuwine, with special guest Chingy, coming to The Devon in August

He had significant commercial success with his first four albums: Ginuwine...The Bachelor (2× Platinum), 100% Ginuwine (2× Platinum), The Life (Platinum), and The Senior (Gold). According to Billboard, Ginuwine has sold roughly 10 million albums in the US.

Top singles include: “Pony”, “Same Ol’ G”, “So Anxious”, “Differences”, “None of Your Friends Business”, “In Those Jeans” and more.

Chingy, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer and actor. Chingy grew up in St. Louis and began rapping in his late teens. He toured as an opening act with Nelly in the summer of 2002 and then became a protégé of Ludacris, who signed him to his newly formed Disturbing Tha Peace (DTP) record label.

The rapper's 2003 summer debut single, "Right Thurr", put him on the musical map as a good-time rapper who specialized in catchy, club-friendly beats and simplistic lyrics delivered in a sing-song, nursery rhyme style.