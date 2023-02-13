Watch the official music video for Iris by Goo Goo Dolls from the album Dizzy Up the Girl.
Goo Goo Dolls is a rock band renowned for their hits “Iris,” “Slide,” “Name,” “Black Balloon,” “Better Days,” “Come To Me,” and “Here Is Gone.” They worked with artists like Sydney Sierota, Taylor Swift, and Avril Lavigne — amassing billions of global streams and garnering critical acclaim.
Lyrics:
And I'd give up forever to touch you
'Cause I know that you feel me somehow
You're the closest to heaven that I'll ever be
And I don't want to go home right now
And all I can taste is this moment
And all I can breathe is your life
When sooner or later it's over
I just don't want to miss you tonight
And I don't want the world to see me
'Cause I don't think that they'd understand
When everything's made to be broken
I just want you to know who I am
And you can't fight the tears that ain't coming
Or the moment of truth in your lies
When everything feels like the movies
Yeah, you'd bleed just to know you're alive
And I don't want the world to see me
'Cause I don't think that they'd understand
When everything's made to be broken
I just want you to know who I am
And I don't want the world to see me
'Cause I don't think that they'd understand
When everything's made to be broken
I just want you to know who I am
And I don't want the world to see me
'Cause I don't think that they'd understand
When everything's made to be broken
I just want you to know who I am
I just want you to know who I am
I just want you to know who I am
I just want you to know who I am
