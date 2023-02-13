DECATUR — Platinum- and gold-selling artists the Goo Goo Dolls are scheduled to perform Sunday, Sept. 24, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Decatur's Nelson Park.

Starting in the 1990s, the Goo Goo Dolls had multiple hits, including their number one song “Iris” as well as “Better Days,” “Slide” and “Black Balloon.”

Special guests will be Fitz and the Tantrums. Hits from the Los Angeles band include the platinum selling songs “HandClap” and “Out of My League.”

Ticket prices range from $43 to $123 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at devonamphitheater.com. VIP packages will also be available.

This show is not included in the 2023 Devon season ticket package.

