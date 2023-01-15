Greater Decatur Chorale keeps love together in winter concert

DECATUR — Karen Buckley has performed with the Greater Decatur Chorale since 1986.

“I love to sing. It’s allowed me to do things I never thought I would,” she said. “I went to Germany twice with this group.”

The Greater Decatur Chorale had two performances for their winter concert, with the theme “Love Will Keep Us Together,” over the weekend at the Johns Hill Magnet School.

According to Megan Dickerson, Decatur Park District cultural manager, concerts during the past two years were canceled because of the pandemic.

“Now we are back,” she said. “And it’s all love songs, to put you in a feel-good mood.”

Not all of the songs, including “Why Must I Be a Teenager in Love” and “Crazy Little Thing Called Love,” melt the heart, said Director Ted Hesse.

“There is just so much great music that is focused on love,” he said. “It’s all aspects of love, romantic love, pride and love for your country, it’s brotherly love.”

After the intermission, Heart and Soul, the choir made up of singers with special needs, took to the stage. “There’s some more love that gets added to the concert,” Dickerson said.

“We’re all like family,” said singer Luke Longcor, 21. “We want to share with the world that if you have a disability, you can show it. And everyone loves us just the way we are.”

Previous Greater Decatur Chorale winter concerts have taken place on the Richland Community College stage in the Schilling Auditorium. This past weekend’s performances were moved to the Johns Hill school because of ongoing construction at Richland.

“Decatur Public Schools welcomed us with open arms,” Dickerson said. “It’s exciting to show the community the Johns Hill Auditorium, because a lot of our attendees for the concert wouldn’t have another reason to come here.”

The chorale will begin preparing for their spring concert by next week. The theme will be based on traveling tunes.

“It’s Memorial Day weekend, which is the unofficial start of summer,” Hesse said. “There’s a lot of traveling.”

Music may include a John Denver medley, “Route 66” and an Old West medley.

When selecting the show’s music, Hesse said he considers the singers’ enjoyment as well as the audience's interests.

“If it’s apparent that they love to sing it, the audience will enjoy it too,” he said. “If we’re having fun, hopefully they’re having fun too.”

Those interested in joining the Greater Decatur Chorale can audition on Jan. 23 at the Scovill Banquet Facility, 3909 W. Main St., Decatur. The fee is $40. Rehearsals are 7 to 9 p.m. on Mondays.