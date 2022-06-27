Hairball returns to Decatur

DECATUR — The big names in arena rock will all be on one stage.

Hairball, a 70s and 80s tribute concert featuring classic rock characters, will be on stage Saturday, July 2, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. Special guests will be local Tom Petty tribute band The Damned Torpedoes.

The concert will return after a successful show during the 2021 season at the Devon.

“We just love bringing the gospel of rock n’ roll to folks,” said Dave Moody. “Enjoy an evening free of problems.”

Moody is one of three performers bringing to life rock acts such as Gene Simmons of KISS, Alice Cooper and Brian Johnson from AC/DC. “At any given time I can perform seven characters,” he said. “That goes across the board for the other singers as well. They can do about 10 to 12.”

Each front man performs approximately four characters during a show. “It’s like seeing 12 shows in one night,” Moody said. “If you don’t like what you see, stick around, we’ve got something you’re going to love.”

The musicians define themselves as historians. “We keep the set list from the previous year to make sure that we don’t duplicate the following year,” Moody said. “We’re able to change the show up significantly. We’ll bring a totally different show.”

If You Go WHAT: Hairball with special guests The Damned Torpedoes WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 2 WHERE: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park TICKETS: $15-$25; available online, at the box office or by calling 217-422-5911 ON THE WEB: devonamphitheater.com

Elements of the concert will return, including the large video walls, pyrotechnics and the elaborate costumes and makeup. Several of the characters performed by Moody are adorned for a stage show. “All of them have distinctive makeup and costumes,” he said. “It’s interesting when it comes to change over. You’ve got to be versed on your makeup skills.”

The band understands the representations of the characters are important, since the music is well known to their fans. “We put in the 10,000 hours to get that correct,” Moody said. “We try to bring the biggest characters of the 70s and 80s.”

The performances will be a global event with music from popular acts throughout the world. However, since the tour will stop by Decatur just two days before Independence Day, the American musicians will honor first responders and military, Moody said.

“There’s not a more patriotic band than Hairball,” he said. “We love our military, we love our country, our police officers, our firefighters.”

