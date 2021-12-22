Hairball scheduled for Decatur's Devon Amphitheater

DECATUR — Hairball has performed arena rock style music for more than 20 years. The band was part of the 2021 Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater lineup and will return again for the upcoming season.

Reminiscent of the theatrics of the 1970s and 1980s bands, complete with costumes, pyros and the music, Hairball performs songs from high-energy bands such as Kiss, Motley Crue, Van Halen, Def Leppard, Poison and Judas Priest.

The Devon is announcing some of its headliners this week, with daily announcements at 8 a.m. and noon.

Dates for each performance will be announced later. Single show tickets will not be available until early 2022; however, lawn and pit season tickets and gift cards are now on sale. For more information, visit The Devon Facebook page or www.devonamphitheater.com.

