Heavy metal band Jackyl to appear on Decatur stage

DECATUR — The 30th anniversary tour for the heavy metal band JACKYL will make a stop on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur.

Jonny Vodka will be the opening act.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.

JACKYL is known for their 1990's rock songs "The Lumberjack" and "Down on Me."

Tickets are $25 and available online or at the door.

For more information, visit the Lincoln Square Theater website.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

