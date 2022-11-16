Heavy metal band Jackyl to appear on Decatur stage

DECATUR — The 30th anniversary tour for the heavy metal band JACKYL will make a stop on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur.
Jonny Vodka will be the opening act.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
JACKYL is known for their 1990's rock songs "The Lumberjack" and "Down on Me."
Tickets are $25 and available online or at the door.
For more information, visit the Lincoln Square Theater website.
26 famous people who performed at the Lincoln Square Theatre
Bob Hope
Magician Harry Blackstone
John Philip Sousa
Heavyweight boxer Jack Dempsey
Al Jolson
Chico Marx
Lionel and Ethel Barrymore
Anna Pavlova
Presidential candidate Hiram Johnson (1924)
Violinist Friedrich "Fritz" Kreisler
Ernest Tubb
Steppenwolf with John Kay
John Hartford
Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Muddy Waters
B.B. King
Jackson Browne
Here Come The Mummies
