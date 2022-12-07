 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holiday show set for the Downtown Decatur venue

  • 0

DECATUR — Christmas music will come in a variety pack this year.

Highway 615’s Christmas Fundraiser Concert will feature the country style of Highway 615 along with local rockers Solid Gold and the Peoria-based band Revel in Red.

The bands will be on stage Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Lincoln Square Theater in Downtown Decatur. Tickets range in price and are available online or at the door the night of the concert.

“This is kind of confusing, because we don’t do a lot of Christmas music,” said Highway 615 lead singer Mike Wilcott. “But it’s all in the spirit of Christmas where we raise money for the kids on the (Salvation Army) Angel Tree.”

People are also reading…

Along with the entertainment, guests can take part in various silent auctions, which will include Illini basketball tickets, all-inclusive tickets featuring the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, a VIP two-night trip to Nashville, and more items and trips. Food and drink will be available during the event.

“And we may share some personal experiences,” Wilcott said. “We just want to drive home the reason why we’re doing this.”

This year marks the second holiday concert featuring Highway 615. The event raised around $8,400 last year. The bands hope to raise even more this year.

Millikin Homestead decks the halls for Christmas Open House

Wilcott has a personal connection with the Angel Tree. He was one of those who benefitted from it as a child.

“That is why it means the world to me to be able to help a new generation of kids in need the same way that a stranger once helped me,” he said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Selena Gomez and Paris Hilton tease exciting new music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News