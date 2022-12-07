Holiday show set for the Downtown Decatur venue

DECATUR — Christmas music will come in a variety pack this year.

Highway 615’s Christmas Fundraiser Concert will feature the country style of Highway 615 along with local rockers Solid Gold and the Peoria-based band Revel in Red.

The bands will be on stage Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Lincoln Square Theater in Downtown Decatur. Tickets range in price and are available online or at the door the night of the concert.

“This is kind of confusing, because we don’t do a lot of Christmas music,” said Highway 615 lead singer Mike Wilcott. “But it’s all in the spirit of Christmas where we raise money for the kids on the (Salvation Army) Angel Tree.”

Along with the entertainment, guests can take part in various silent auctions, which will include Illini basketball tickets, all-inclusive tickets featuring the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, a VIP two-night trip to Nashville, and more items and trips. Food and drink will be available during the event.

“And we may share some personal experiences,” Wilcott said. “We just want to drive home the reason why we’re doing this.”

If You Go WHAT: Highway 615’s Christmas Fundraiser Concert WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 WHERE: Lincoln Square Theater, 141 N. Main St., Decatur TICKETS: $15-$40; online or at the door ON THE WEB: lincolnsquaretheater.com

This year marks the second holiday concert featuring Highway 615. The event raised around $8,400 last year. The bands hope to raise even more this year.

Wilcott has a personal connection with the Angel Tree. He was one of those who benefitted from it as a child.

“That is why it means the world to me to be able to help a new generation of kids in need the same way that a stranger once helped me,” he said.