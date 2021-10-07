 Skip to main content
How to vote for Decatur's Got Talent contestants

  • Updated
  • 0

DECATUR — Voting for the Decatur's Got Talent competition is now open.

To vote for a local act, visit www.gtchurch.com/decatursgottalent.

The top 20 performances will be on stage beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.

The winner will collect a $5,000 grand prize, with second place taking home $1,500 and third place will win $500. The performer to collect the most votes from the online poll will win $500 for the Fan Favorite Award.

Decatur's Oakwood Block Party planned for Saturday

Online voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, October 9. The top 20 contestants will be announced Monday, October 11.

Tickets for the show are $5 and can be purchased through www.gtchurch.com/decatursgottalent.

