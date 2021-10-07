How to vote for Decatur's Got Talent contestants

DECATUR — Voting for the Decatur's Got Talent competition is now open.
The top 20 performances will be on stage beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, at the
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater in Nelson Park.
The winner will collect a $5,000 grand prize, with second place taking home $1,500 and third place will win $500. The performer to collect the most votes from the online poll will win $500 for the Fan Favorite Award.
Online voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, October 9. The top 20 contestants will be announced Monday, October 11.
Tickets for the show are $5 and can be purchased through
www.gtchurch.com/decatursgottalent.
PHOTOS: Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Seasonal supervisor Tim Reimer spreads mulch in landscaping at the entrance of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Brett Stock prepares to post a banner in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott shows one of his favorite views of The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Reserved seating is pictured in The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW A lighting truss is raised during preparations at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
CJ Solar performs on Friday as the opening act before 38 Special at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. More photos at
www.herald-review.com
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Jill Davis, left, presents Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater manager Mike Wilcott with the "Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful" Most Litter Free award on Monday. The performance space in Nelson Park opened in the spring and is being recognized for its impact on the community.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater stage is filled during a yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt. The next one is planned Sept. 16.
CLAY JACKSON PHOTOS, HERALD & REVIEW
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Rain didn't stop a large crowd from the moonlight yoga session taught by Jeff Hunt at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. The next date is Sept 16th, Hosted by Arts at Decatur Park District and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
