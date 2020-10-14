 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Icon For Hire records again
0 comments

Icon For Hire records again

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The world may be going crazy, but what a better time to make some music.

Icon For Hire is a band with their roots in Decatur. Their music has made it to the Billboard charts. Now they are ready to try it again.

Their newest recording is titled “Amorphous.”

“We made this album because it felt like the world was going mad, and music is where we find our sanity,” said lead singer Ariel Bloomer.

The duo decided to release an album now. “Because writing music has allowed us to stay centered,” Bloomer said. “We have hope that listening to it will help others to find that same sense of peace.”

The album features 14 new tracks, with touches on mental health. Fears and vulnerabilities through trauma is a personal subject plaguing many. The songs encourage empowerment through their own weaknesses, Bloomer said. “My lyrics reconcile with the power struggle between body and mind during panic attacks and trying to learn from my deepest struggles,” she said. “The fight to rise above is a constant theme in our album “Amorphous.” You’ll hear the low moments of desperation, and the anthemic highs of victory.”

According to guitarist Shawn Jump, the album is a return to the band’s heavier roots. “We were inspired by our early days of playing shows all over the Midwest, especially Central Illinois,” he said. “We’ve evolved our sound since then, but the tragedy the world has been facing made us want to reconnect with how we did things in the beginning.”

October National exhibit adapts to changes

The end result is a recording featuring more guitar and drums sounds. “And vocally, Ariel really went to the next level on this album,” Jump said.

The release of the album has not been determined. The music business has also been affected by COVID-19 delays. “But we want to get it out in the world as soon as possible,” Jump said. “We are expecting a date no further than a few months.”

Another source for the album’s arrival is the access to Kickstarter, a crowdfunding resource.

The process isn't new to the band. Icon For Hire left their original record label in 2015. “Which left us totally dependent on our fanbase,” Bloomer said. “Partnering with our audience has allowed us to happily remain an independent band and not need help from a label.”

The process gives the band creative freedom, while building a relationship with fans. Livestream meetings are common. Bloomer and Jump share upcoming plans, ask for opinions and ideas, and share new music. “That’s been a key secret to our longevity as a band,” Bloomer said. “Icon For Hire isn't just Shawn and I, our listeners make the band’s growth possible. We show up whole-heartedly for our fans, and they do the same for us. We really prefer it this way.”

The band has been connecting with their audience for years, through interactions online and at their shows. “Those years worth of touring and continually growing our relationship with our listeners, that has helped make our latest crowd-funding efforts successful,” Jump said.

Bloomer also credits their fan base helping raise nearly $100,000. “I don't know how we got so lucky,” she said. “We asked for $2,942 for this campaign, and it has totally surpassed that. It’s pretty mind-blowing.”

According to Jump, the band also offers rewards to those contributing. Items could include merchandise, stage-worn items, and experiences. “We have three fans who’ll be getting a tattoo with me,” he said. “Ariel will be making dozens of homemade cookies and we’ll send those out. We try to do crazy stuff like that just to keep it fun for all of us.”

The band hopes to tour again with the release of the new album. “That's such an integral part of the music release process,” Bloomer said.

They have been providing online streams instead. Plans are in the works for a virtual CD release show when the album comes out. Before the pandemic prevented live shows, Icon For Hire had planned a homecoming show in Decatur.

“We definitely want to make something like that happen as soon as we can and it’s safe to do so,” Jump said. “We’re really grateful for all the support our hometown has showed us, and we miss a lot of faces.”

29 celebrities with Decatur ties

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Icon For Hire

Watch for Icon For Hire’s new album “Amorphous” at iconforhire.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Cher, Tina Turner & Kate Smith "Beatles Medley"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News