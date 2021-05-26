Ides of March brings classic rock to The Devon stage

DECATUR — The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater’s second show for the 2021 season will have rock stars filling the stage.

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik and their special Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner will perform Friday, May 28, the Nelson Park outdoor concert venue.

Ides of March have a signature brass sound in songs such as their 1970 classic “Vehicle.”

The Devon will be one of the first post-COVID shows for Ides of March. The band, which also consists of band members Larry Millas on guitar, Bob Bergland on bass and Mike Borch on drums, rehearsed every week during the pandemic. “Just to keep the rust off,” Peterik said. “We got together to make sure the chemistry was still there.”

Friday night’s show is a starting point for the band.

“The Devon will be setting the tone for everything else,” Peterik said.

Peterik is also a former member of Survivor, co-writing many of their biggest hits, such as “The Search is Over,” “High on You,” and “Eye of the Tiger.” He started the band in 1977, leaving after 18 years. “We made some great music,” he said about his time with the band.

The musician defines his style as melodic rock, although one of his songs co-written with Sammy Hagar, “Heavy Metal,” showed his heavier side. “But that’s as heavy as we go,” Peterik said.

The Ides of March horn section relates easily to many of his songs, such as “Eye of the Tiger,” according to Peterik. “It brings down the house,” he said.

Peterik’s song writing can also be heard in music from .38 Special. Songs such as “Hold on Loosely” and “Caught up in You” have been hits for the southern rock band. “I’m like the sixth member of the .38 Special,” he said. “The Ides have their own arrangements of those songs.”

Farner, Grand Funk Railroad guitarist, will be the Ides of March opening act. The two classic rock musicians blend well during live shows, according to Peterik. “The hits that we both bring to the party, our chemistry is phenomenal,” he said.

The return to the stage has been a thrill for Farner. “We’ve been chomping at the bit,” he said. Farner has had limited opportunities to perform since venues have opened up again. “I don't know if our feet ever did touch the stage,” he said about a recent show. “We were just uplifted by being able to play music again.”

The audiences also were equally excited, according to Farner. “The people were showing special appreciation,” he said.

Grand Funk is a classic rock band known for such hits as “We’re an American Band,” “Bad Time,” and “I’m Your Captain.” Their remakes of “Locomotion” and “Some Kind of Wonderful” are favorites of many classic rock fans.

Although Farner has been performing for approximately 50 years, he said he still gets excited and nervous before every show. “And I think that’s it’s healthy to stay in that frame of mind. Never get to the point where you’re not a little nervous in your stomach,” he said. “I always have butterflies and I’m trying to keep that energy going and take it out to the front of the stage.”

